Jose Mourinho agrees suspended prison term in Spain and huge fine for tax fraud

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly accepted a prison sentence in Spain but will not serve any jail time as things stand.

The BBC reports that the Portuguese tactician, currently out of work since leaving his position at Old Trafford in December, has also been slapped with a huge fine for owing huge amounts of unpaid tax to the Spanish government.

The report explains that Mourinho is thought to have created business entities in the British Virgin Islands during his time as Real Madrid manager.

However, the 56-year-old will not serve any time in prison, which is rare in Spain for first-time and non-violent crimes.

These are hardly ideal headlines for Mourinho, however, who endured a difficult end to his time with United this season.

With poor results and performances and apparent rows with his players, Mourinho’s reputation took a real battering, and this kind of behaviour is certainly not great from an incredibly wealthy man.

Celebrity Net Worth claim Mourinho is worth around £76million, while Statista recently showed Spain as having some of the worst unemployment rates in the European Union.

Mourinho is far from the first to engage in such activities, with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano making headlines for similar reasons in recent years.