Barcelona consider transfer raid for £105million Manchester United star

Barcelona are reportedly joining Real Madrid in showing some interest in a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international is in superb form at the moment for the Red Devils, looking a player reborn after being moved from out wide to centre-forward since interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been talk of interest from Real Madrid in Rashford, referenced by the Telegraph as they state Man Utd are working to get him to sign a new contract.

However, MUFC may also have to fight off interest from Barcelona, who are linked as admirers by Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The 21-year-old could be a superb signing for the Catalan giants, who will soon surely need to think about replacing Luis Suarez up front.

The longer Rashford goes on without signing a new contract, the more top clubs might fancy their chances of raiding United for their exciting young attacker.

It remains to be seen if Rashford really fits the Barca style of play, but he certainly has the talent to make it at any top club.

That said, being a product of United’s academy, one imagines a long career at Old Trafford is surely his personal preference.