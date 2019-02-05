Man United in talks to double star’s wages amid Real Madrid transfer interest, but worrying update on another player

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a new contract for in-form forward Marcus Rashford amid transfer interest from Real Madrid.

However, there is good news and bad news coming from United as it seems no breakthrough has been made in terms of tying down goalkeeper David de Gea to a new deal, according to the Telegraph.

Rashford is undoubtedly a big part of Man Utd’s future and fans will be eager to see him follow Anthony Martial in committing his future at Old Trafford.

The Telegraph claim the England international should see a significant pay rise to around £150,000 a week, which is admittedly a bit less than they claim Martial is now earning following his recent renewal.

The report references Real Madrid interest in Rashford, who need a top attacking player after losing Cristiano Ronaldo, and the 21-year-old surely has the potential to be one of the best in the world in the next few years.

United fans will surely be concerned, however, at the lack of progress made over De Gea, with the Telegraph suggesting the club remain in a pretty similar situation that they’ve been in for some time.

The Spain international is probably the club’s most important player overall, having shown himself to be a real match-winner with so many world class saves down the years.

Replacing De Gea would be near-impossible for MUFC, so it’s vital they can do whatever it takes to persuade the 28-year-old to stay.