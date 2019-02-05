Video: Neymar reveals the present he wants most in emotional birthday speech

Neymar joked that the birthday present he really wants is a new metatarsal after the Paris Saint-Germain star recently suffered an injury to keep him out of the upcoming Champions League clashes against Manchester United.
The Brazil international turns 27 today and Metro Sport have a video of him below getting rather emotional as he celebrated his birthday.
Speaking in the clip below, Neymar gets a bit teary as he reveals he’d love a new metatarsal for his birthday.
Let’s hope we see this world class talent back on the pitch again as soon as possible!
'The present I wanted the most is a new metatarsal…'
Things got emotional at Neymar's 27th birthday celebration ?pic.twitter.com/9ZaeD8pK0U
— Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) February 5, 2019