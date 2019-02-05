Manchester United ALERTED to £88m star, could use Paul Pogba to get deal over the line

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs on alert as Juventus seemingly shift their stance on star forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has long been linked with the Red Devils despite an up-and-down couple of seasons in Serie A.

Dybala has generally shown himself to be one of the finest attacking players in Europe despite some inconsistency, and it seems the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid are now keeping tabs on his situation.

Sport Witness suggest the former Palermo man could become available for around £88million, as Juve no longer consider him an untouchable member of their squad.

This is unsurprising given the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, and United will now hope to take advantage of the situation.

Still, it seems their interest is at an early stage and Sport Witness do not necessarily expect them to be planning any move for the moment.

They do speculate, however, that United would likely try to use Dybala’s old Juventus team-mate and friend Paul Pogba to help twist his arm into choosing a move to Old Trafford.