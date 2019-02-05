Photo: Douglas Costa attends Neymar party after car crash, Juventus not happy

Despite being involved in a car accident in Turin on Monday, Juventus ace Douglas Costa was able to get to Paris for Neymar’s birthday party later that night.

The 28-year-old and others involved in the collision thankfully escaped without suffering any major injuries, although Costa is said to have picked up an issue last time out against Parma which could rule him out against Sassuolo this weekend.

Nevertheless, neither the crash nor his injury prevented him from heading over to France to meet up with his compatriots and friends as he was spotted at Neymar’s birthday celebrations, as seen in the tweet below.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are said to be unimpressed with his decision, although it’s added that it’s unlikely that they will escalate the situation with any disciplinary action as players are allowed to do what they like on their days off from training.

Nevertheless, it’s not been a great week for Costa and he’ll be hoping to put it behind him, recover from his setback and help Juventus continue to compete on multiple fronts for major honours this season.