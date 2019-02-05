Mauricio Pochettino claimed to be house hunting amid Manchester United & Chelsea links

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is claimed to be house hunting amid links with the Manchester United and Chelsea jobs.

This is according to pundit and former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown on BBC 5 Live yesterday, as quoted by the Daily Star.

Despite long being linked as a top target for Man Utd following Jose Mourinho’s departure earlier this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only being placed in charge until the end of the season, the Express have recently claimed the Red Devils face competition from Chelsea for the Argentine.

Still, Brown has suggested he’s heard Pochettino is house hunting in Manchester, so it may still be that a move to Old Trafford is the most likely next move for the Spurs boss.

“Yes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s gone and won, yet again,” Brown said.

“Long-term philosophy, long-term plan, would it be him or would it be better with Pochettino?

“I’m sure they will still be going for Pochettino myself. I live in Alderley Edge, I’ve heard he’s house hunting.”

Should Solskjaer get the Man Utd job permanently? Yes, he's perfect for United!

No, too risky

Let's wait and see how he does first... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

It remains to be seen if United fans will be too pleased with this news, as Solskjaer has done a terrific job since taking over as interim manager.

The Norwegian tactician has led MUFC to nine wins out of ten since he replaced Mourinho, and has the team playing an attractive brand of attacking football once again.