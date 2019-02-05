Bid submitted: Chelsea rival Manchester United for star with TEMPTING release clause

Chelsea reportedly came in with an offer for Sevilla star Pablo Sarabia in the January transfer window before opting to focus on Gonzalo Higuain instead.

Manchester United have also been in for Sarabia recently after his fine form in La Liga, with the in-form 26-year-old looking ideal for the Premier League.

Estadio Deportivo claim Chelsea have held a strong interest in the Spaniard, who may be a target worth revisiting in the summer amid doubts over Eden Hazard’s future.

The Belgian is wanted by Real Madrid and Sarabia could be an ideal replacement in that attacking midfield area.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will come back in for the player, but he has a very tempting release clause of just €18million.

That’s easily affordable for either of those Premier League giants, so it could be that we will see Sarabia in English football before too long.