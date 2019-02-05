Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Wednesday night, and they could receive a huge double boost.

The two sides meet at the Nou Camp in midweek as they hope to take a step closer to reaching the final and landing an important piece of silverware this season.

With that in mind and what is generally at stake when the two giants of Spanish football meet, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible.

As noted by Marca, both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele have been doubts due to injury, with the former picking up a problem in the 2-2 draw with Valencia last weekend.

However, as seen in the club’s photos from their training session on Tuesday in their tweet below, both Messi and Dembele took part with the rest of the group it seems in what is potentially a major indication that they will both be available for the game.

That will only be confirmed when the squad is announced and Valverde makes his decisions on his starting line-up, as it could also be argued that he shouldn’t rush either back and risk seeing them suffer a setback and a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, as they look to train and prove their fitness, the Barcelona fans below couldn’t help but get excited over the hint that they’ll have two key attacking players available to try and unlock the Real Madrid defence and secure an important first-leg advantage.

Goat amd baby goat ? — Barcelona_Forever (@LoveBarcelona05) February 5, 2019

Messi and Dembele ?? Força Barça ?? — Erica (@EricaA_barca) February 5, 2019

Have a feeling baby goat Dembele is ready — Phoenix (@Layneljnr) February 5, 2019

Be scared madrid ?? The king is back !! ?? — Aadhii (@AadithSasikumar) February 5, 2019

Messi and dembele???? — player (@Sameerhossain16) February 5, 2019