Video: Incoming Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic scores brilliant goal for Borussia Dortmund

Christian Pulisic will arrive at Chelsea this summer, but he’s still busy playing a key role for Borussia Dortmund after netting in their cup clash with Werder Bremen.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Blues signed the 20-year-old in a €64m deal last month, but he has remained with the Bundesliga giants until the end of the season on loan.

It could be argued that this is exactly why as he continues to get an opportunity to continue his development and make a key contribution after bagging a great goal in their cup tie with Werder Bremen on Tuesday night, albeit they later went out on penalties.

As seen in the video below, the USA international collects the ball in a deep position and shows some excellent close control as well as movement off the ball. On top of that, he has the composure to finish off the move after finding himself in space in the box, and it is certainly a promising sign of what’s to potentially come for Chelsea.

Pulisic has long since established himself as an important figure for Dortmund, but Chelsea fans will undoubtedly hope that he can bring this kind of attacking quality to Stamford Bridge from next season onwards.

What a run and goal by Pulisic! Can’t wait for this next season. pic.twitter.com/4q1tmfe9Ru — CM (@CFCJorg) February 5, 2019