Video: Pep Guardiola suggests Man Utd are still in Premier League title race

Despite being 14 points adrift of top spot with 13 games remaining, Pep Guardiola has suggested that Man Utd are still in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive resurgence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December, as they’ve gone nine games unbeaten across all competitions.

Further, they’ve won six of the seven Premier League games that he has been in charge of, and that in turn has allowed them to cut the gap to the top four and put themselves back in contention for Champions League qualification after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

However, Guardiola isn’t ruling out the possibility that they launch a late assault for the Premier League title if they are able to continue their current winning form, as seen in the video below from his press conference on Tuesday.

It’s easy to see where the Spanish tactician is coming from as United have a history of finishing the season strong and are certainly looking much more confident under Solskjaer with the results arriving.

Further, they still play both Liverpool and City before the end of the season and so they could take points directly off them.

Nevertheless, a 14-point deficit at this stage of the season is a huge ask, and it has to be said that perhaps Guardiola is adopting some mind-games on this occasion in a possible attempt to pile the pressure on Liverpool and suggest that there are a group of teams still hunting them down.

After being held by West Ham United on Monday night, their second consecutive draw, Jurgen Klopp’s men have seen their lead at the top of the standings cut to just three points over City.