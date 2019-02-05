Video: Piatek’s incredible first touch highlights his quality in superb display for Milan against Roma

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek produced a moment of superb skill during the team’s 1-1 draw against AS Roma on Sunday.

The Polish forward has hit the ground running at the San Siro since his January switch from Genoa, scoring three goals in two matches and his latest strike was a beauty.

Piatek’s 26th-minute goal ensured that Milan left the Stadio Olimpico with a point at the weekend and kept their chances of Champions League qualification alive, as he stole a march on the opposition defender to convert a low cross.

He also showed off his incredible first touch during the match, taking down an aerial pass perfectly which highlighted his immense quality and capped a superb overall display in Rome.

