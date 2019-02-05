Video: Sky Sports pundit suggests Liverpool are missing key former star amid slump

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has suggested that for the first time, Liverpool might now be missing Philippe Coutinho.

The Merseyside giants have won just two of their last six games across all competitions, although it’s their Premier League form which will be the biggest concern.

After losing to title rivals Manchester City last month, they’ve been held to back-to-back draws by Leicester City and West Ham United over the past week, which in turn has allowed City to close the gap to just three points.

With their front three not firing on all cylinders simultaneously and with injuries in defence to concern Klopp, Liverpool will have to show resilience and provide a positive reaction to adversity as their title hopes are on the line.

Sherwood though believes that they’re now starting to lack that creative quality in the final third to unlock teams and offer something different to what their attacking trident bring to the table, and ultimately the absence of Coutinho is perhaps now being felt, as seen in the video below.

The Brazilian playmaker left the Reds last January and it’s fair to say that Liverpool haven’t suffered hugely as a result to this point. However, perhaps Sherwood makes a valid point to an extent, although things can quickly change as a win over Bournemouth on Saturday will certainly change the mood at Anfield.