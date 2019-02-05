Why Thibaut Courtois has INFURIATED Chelsea with latest comments on EXIT

Chelsea have reportedly been left furious with Thibaut Courtois after he suggested that the club broke promises over his exit last summer.

The Belgian goalkeeper left the Blues to join Real Madrid last summer, ending a successful stint at Stamford Bridge with personal reasons cited as being a major factor behind his desire to return to the Spanish capital given his children live there.

While that is understandable, Sky Sports report that Chelsea are furious with accusations now made by Courtois in which he has suggested that the Blues broke their initial promise of allowing him to leave after the World Cup after previously discussing the matter with director Marina Granovskaia.

“That Marina is hard at negotiation is normal. The people in football who are talking about contracts, salaries, transfers, etc that get players and dispose of them – they have the most difficult job,” he is quoted as telling HLN by Sky Sports.

“In March, Marina and I had a meeting in which I indicated that I wanted to leave. Living in London and the schedule of the Premier League made it impossible for me to regularly see my children, who lived in Madrid.

“After the World Cup, a departure was suddenly not that obvious anymore. The possible replacements were too expensive. That was not the agreement.”

Given he has now ultimately got his wish and Chelsea have moved on with the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga, it seems unnecessary to revisit the matter for either party.

However, Courtois has seemingly chosen to do so as he has essentially tried to explain why he eventually forced through a move as it seemed he wouldn’t be allowed to leave after the World Cup.

Time will tell what response or action Chelsea now take or if they choose to ignore his latest comments, as it’s added in the report that Granovskaia made no such promises over an exit and ultimately decided to green-light it once they had a replacement secured.