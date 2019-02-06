Menu

Video: “Why did we let him go” – These Arsenal fans gutted as former player scores a screamer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Serge Gnabry scored this delightful volleyed goal for Bayern Munich this evening.

Just a reminder that it really wasn’t that long ago that the German winger was offloaded by Arsenal after barely any playing time.

Watch the video below and see just how good Gnabry has got since moving to the Bundesliga, and why these Gunners fans on Twitter are now gutted they didn’t keep hold of him.

Arsenal could really do with a player of his talent now as they struggle towards another disappointing season, with players like Alex Iwobi first choice in Unai Emery’s side without really doing much to deserve it.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Serge Gnabry