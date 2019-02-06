Chelsea likely to cash in on £45m star as a result of another transfer development

Chelsea are reportedly likely to cash in on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer transfer window as Bayern Munich hover for the youngster.

The Blues starlet has not got much of a look-in at Stamford Bridge this season, despite showing plenty of promise when he has made it into the first-team.

Hudson-Odoi is one of the most highly rated young players in the country, however, and could get his big break elsewhere.

In a surprise report from the Sun, Chelsea could be persuaded to cash in on the £45million-rated 18-year-old amid interest from Bayern Munich, partly due to Eden Hazard’s likely departure in the summer.

It’s hard to fully understand the logic of this argument, as Hudson-Odoi would surely be an ideal long-term replacement for Hazard in attack.

That said, it also makes sense for CFC to cash in on the England youth international while they still can, to avoid another situation similar to Hazard.

And if they can indeed bring in £45m for a relatively unproven talent, that could go some way towards bringing in a more established big name up front to help fill the void left by their departing Belgian star.