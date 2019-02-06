Two reasons Eden Hazard could still stay at Chelsea instead of sealing Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard could still end up staying at the club instead of sealing a transfer to Real Madrid for two key reasons.

Despite growing talk today that the Belgium international is looking set to head out of Stamford Bridge for a move to the Spanish capital, there may well be more to the story.

According to the Evening Standard, Hazard snubbed a transfer to Barcelona last summer as he only wants a move to Real Madrid, with the report stating if he does not get a move to the Bernabeu he will most likely stay in west London.

On top of that, the Evening Standard claims it’s not even clear if Hazard is Real’s priority target in attack, with Los Blancos also keen on Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

If CFC can keep hold of Hazard that would be great news, though it’s not looking particularly great for them at the moment due to his contract situation.

The 28-year-old is yet to pen a new Blues deal to extend his current contract that expires at the end of next season.

If Hazard does leave, it would surely cost Chelsea a fortune to replace him, so they’d surely rather keep this great servant at the club in a bid to get them back to being one of the best teams in the country and in Europe.