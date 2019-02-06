Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Barcelona: Key stars all travel for showdown

Real Madrid travel to the Nou Camp on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash with rivals Barcelona.

As they continue to trail the Catalan giants in the La Liga title race, Los Blancos will undoubtedly be desperate to secure a positive result in the cup to take a step closer to landing silverware this season.

In order to do so, coach Santiago Solari has unsurprisingly named a strong squad for the clash, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

It remains to be seen who lines up in his starting XI, but ultimately given what is at stake and the rivalry between the two sides, it would be a surprise if he didn’t name the strongest line-up possible.

In turn, it’s expected that the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos will all start, but that will only be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

The last time these two sides met, it ended in a 5-1 defeat for Real Madrid and former boss Julen Lopetegui losing his job.

The reigning Champions League winners will undoubtedly hope for a better experience this time round, as they’ll be desperate to take an advantage into the second leg at the Bernabeu on February 27 in order to advance to the final.