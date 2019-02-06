Euro giants join Chelsea and Arsenal in transfer battle for 19-year-old defensive starlet

AC Milan are reportedly set to enter the transfer scrap for highly-rated Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, who is also being eyed by Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this season, while he has also been capped from U17 to U20 for France as he seemingly has a bright future ahead with both club and country.

SEE MORE: Chelsea likely to seal transfer of Real Madrid star as part of Eden Hazard deal

However, whether or not he continues his development in his homeland remains to be seen, as Calciomercato report that Milan have added him to their transfer shortlist, while both Chelsea and Arsenal are specifically mentioned in the report as plotting a summer swoop.

In turn, it sets up what could be a very intriguing transfer battle, with all three sides in question arguably in need of defensive reinforcements, although perhaps some more so than others.

Arsenal have conceded 36 goals in 25 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the joint worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

Chelsea and Milan have fared relatively well in that department and have kept things tight at the back this season, but ultimately Kamara would potentially add a long-term solution to their respective defences and also has the versatility to play at left-back.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen who steps up their pursuit in the summer and whether or not Marseille can even be convinced to sell their prized asset.