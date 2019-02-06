Former Barcelona superstar wants to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Paris Saint Germain defender Dani Alves wants to join Manchester City this summer when his contract at the Parc Des Princes expires.

The mercurial full-back played under Guardiola between 2009 and 2012 before the Spanish coach moved on to coach Bayern Munich, enjoying immense success.

Alves won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues during that period, with many experts believing that Guardiola forged one of the greatest teams in the history of the game.

The 35-year-old will become a free agent this summer and although he has had offers to return to his homeland in Brazil, his preferred next destination is Manchester City – according to Diario Sport.

Alves is keen to try his hand in the Premier League before his retirement and he still feels he has the quality to play at the highest level, after enjoying a fruitful couple of seasons in Paris.

The Brazilian has won four major trophies since joining PSG in 2017 and he is on course to add plenty more to his collection between now and May.

Diario Sport reports that Alves ‘dreams’ of being reunited with Guardiola, but it remains to be seen whether or not his old coach has any room for him in his current set-up at the Etihad.

Danilo and Kyle Walker are already competing with each other for the right-back slot in City’s starting XI and both men are significantly younger than Alves at 27 and 28 respectively.

It is therefore highly unlikely that Alves would be anything more than a back-up option for Guardiola, but the prospect of the pair linking up together once again is still tantalising, mostly for nostalgic reasons.

Alves will surely go down in the hall of fame as one of the best full-backs of his generation and he was never more effective than when he played under the tutelage of Guardiola.

Perhaps the City manager might be willing to extend an olive branch to his one-time charge in order to prolong his career in European football, which makes this story one to keep an eye on over the coming months.