Manchester United and Chelsea chasing transfer of £131million star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in a transfer swoop for Gareth Bale as his Real Madrid future looks in doubt.

The Wales international is having another season to forget at the Bernabeu, and is surely going to be on his way out of the club soon.

With the Daily Mirror and others today talking up the increased prospect of Eden Hazard joining Real this summer, it makes sense that Bale could be one name shifted out of the side as a result – and that Chelsea could want him as a replacement.

However, it seems Madrid are not prepared to let the former Tottenham man leave on the cheap, with Man Utd and Chelsea told they have to pay £131million to sign him this summer, according to Don Balon.

This is surely too expensive for either club to consider, however good Bale can be on his day.

The 29-year-old was one of the best players in the world for a few years and would probably currently be a better bet than Alexis Sanchez for United, though he has arguably never been better than his final season in Spurs all the way back in 2012/13.

Despite winning plenty of trophies in his time in Spain, Bale has never truly been as good to watch as he was that season, and while it might be tempting to bring him back to the Premier League and attempt to revive his career, £131m just doesn’t look a good investment right now.

Don Balon also mention a potential return to Tottenham for the Welshman, and while it would be interesting to see him back in England, Madrid are surely going to have to lower their demands for him in the coming months.