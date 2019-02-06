BREAKING: £100m Manchester United target drops biggest hint yet over his future

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made a statement that he’s decided his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid, Manchester United and others.

The Belgium international’s future has been up in the air for some time now as he’s stalled on signing a new contract, attracting interest from Man Utd and Man City in the Premier League.

As things stand, Hazard would be a free agent at the end of next season, and he has several times talked up a potential move to Real Madrid, making this his most likely destination.

However, the 28-year-old has also previously spoken highly of his ‘idol’ Zinedine Zidane, who is one of the favourites to get the Manchester United job if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t get the gig permanently.

Hazard also perfectly fits the bill in terms of replacing flop signing Alexis Sanchez, so MUFC fans may be keen to see he’s made the following statement about his future:

“I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision,” he told RMC.

Hazard did not reveal what that decision is, but after snubbing a new Chelsea contract for so long he is surely not going to be staying at Stamford Bridge.

If United can beat Real Madrid to this signing it would be a hugely exciting statement of intent, and while it seems unlikely, remember that Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City looked all but a done deal before the Red Devils swooped last January.