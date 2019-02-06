Barcelona star now ready to consider Manchester United transfer offer after fresh development

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba may now be ready to consider a transfer offer from the likes of Manchester United and others after a development at the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is now unsettled by his club stepping up contract talks with Lionel Messi, despite him being closer to the end of his current deal.

The report claims Alba has already been approached by the likes of Man Utd and Man City, and that despite having previously ‘parked’ those offers, he could now revisit them after becoming jealous at this Messi news.

Alba doesn’t necessarily make sense as a top priority target for United given the form of Luke Shaw at left-back this season.

That said, the 29-year-old has been one of the finest players in the world in his position for many years, and would bring some experience to this Old Trafford squad.

Alba has won a host of the biggest honours in the game with both Barca and Spain, and having a player with that kind of quality and know-how in the Red Devils squad would obviously be appealing.