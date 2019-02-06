Juventus and Bayern Munich prepared to do battle in transfer market for 21-year-old Man United starlet

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has emerged as a primary transfer target for Juventus and Bayern Munich.

According to ESPN, the young shot-stopper signed a fresh two-year contract at Old Trafford last summer and United have the option to extend that deal by an extra year, but several top European clubs are monitoring his progress.

ESPN reports that Juventus and Bayern Munich are already preparing offers for the 21-year-old starlet, with a possible summer transfer market battle now on the cards.

Henderson has not yet made his senior debut for the Red Devils and at the moment he is plying his trade in the Championship with Sheffield United, on a season-long loan.

The Englishman has impressed for the Blades during the 2018-19 campaign, featuring in 30 matches to help the team rise to third in the league table, with realistic aspirations of promotion to the Premier League come May.

Henderson has already represented England at U-21 level and he has been tipped for a bright future at club level, with some suggestion that he could be the long-term natural successor to David De Gea between the sticks at United.

However, he is a long way from earning his place in the Red Devils first team yet, with Sergio Romero also ahead of him in the pecking order as United’s second choice goalkeeper.

If Bayern or Juve do indeed launch formal bids at the end of the season, Henderson will have a huge decision to make. Regular football is the only way for him to develop quickly and reach his potential, but those kind of opportunities are unlikely to be forthcoming at United just yet.

If he is willing to bide his time and accept more loan moves in the near future, his Old Trafford career could still take off but if he is anxious to take that next step forward in his career ahead of schedule, a permanent move abroad might just be too tempting to turn down.