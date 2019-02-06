Arsenal given fresh hope of clinching transfer raid on Manchester United

Arsenal may want to take note of transfer news emerging today regarding Juan Mata’s contract situation at Manchester United.

The Spanish playmaker will be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer, and was recently linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mirror.

This potential move makes a great deal of sense for the Gunners right now, with Aaron Ramsey another player heading towards the end of his contract, while Mesut Ozil is out of favour with Unai Emery.

Mata has played under Emery before and could be a fine option for Arsenal, and it now looks like he may be a step closer to leaving United.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the 30-year-old is unlikely to accept the current contract on offer from the Red Devils, which would only give him an extra year at the club.

Considering his age, it’s perhaps little surprise that Man Utd won’t offer him anything longer, and also that he wants one final big contract.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal are still interested and if they’d be willing to offer him something more tempting.

The Telegraph state Mata wants to stay but is interesting other clubs as he is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal at United unless something changes soon.