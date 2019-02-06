Bid prepared: Man Utd ready to pay €100m to SNATCH star from rivals Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €100million for the transfer of Real Madrid winger and Chelsea target Gareth Bale.

The Wales international is poised to become available this summer after a frustrating season at the Bernabeu, in which he’s been far from at his best.

However, Bale has previously been one of the best players in the world in his position and it’s little surprise that he could still be the subject of a big-money transfer back to the Premier League this summer.

The 29-year-old was world class in his time with Tottenham and is now being eyed up as a replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea, according to Don Balon.

However, the Spanish outlet also link Bale with Man Utd, with the Red Devils keen to pay up in order to land the player themselves.

Bale could undoubtedly be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, with the Chilean’s recent dip in form certainly far more alarming than Bale’s struggles.

Chelsea, however, will be fuming if their top replacement for Hazard is snatched away from them, leaving them with a really tough job to find someone nearly as good as the Belgian for a reasonable price.