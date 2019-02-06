Barcelona legend fuels talk of Manchester United transfer raid

Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert has named Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a player who’d be good enough to play for his old club.

This follows transfer rumours suggesting Barcelona were joining Real Madrid in keeping an eye on Rashford’s situation, as reported yesterday by Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The England international is showing some of the best form of his career at the moment with a real hot streak in front of goal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Having been shifted out wide for most of Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of Man Utd, Rashford had started to look like a young talent who might not fulfil the early potential he showed.

However, the 21-year-old is now relishing being given more opportunities as a central striker, and it’s little wonder Kluivert has now admitted he’s a fan of his.

The Dutchman knows a thing or two about what it takes to play for Barcelona, having starred for the Catalan giants at the peak of his powers, so this is some compliment for Rashford – and perhaps a sly little nudge to his former club to try their luck with a deal following those Don Balon rumours.

‘I like Marcus Rashford, a lot. It will be really difficult to get him over, but he is a good player,’ Kluivert told Sport 360.

The Telegraph report that United are in talks over tying Rashford down to a new contract, so they will surely do everything they can to prevent losing a top homegrown talent to another club.