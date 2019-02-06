Club in talks over SHOCK £183million double Manchester United raid

Manchester United could reportedly face losing both Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could really do without rumours like this at the moment after some hugely improved form and morale since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December.

Rashford in particular has been one of the players to benefit most from Solskjaer’s arrival at Old Trafford, but it seems the 21-year-old’s exciting performances have caught the eye of Madrid.

The Sun have reported that the England international is a £100million target for the Spanish giants as United try to get him tied down to a new contract.

On top of that, sources in Spain claim super-agent Mino Raiola has offered his client Lukaku to Real Madrid for around £83m.

The Belgium international is not playing regularly for MUFC at the moment, though on his day he’s surely up there with the finest finishers in Europe.

Real need more goals in their line up after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, while Karim Benzema is now 31 and not getting any younger.

Still, United surely need to do all they can to keep Rashford in particular, while losing both of these attackers at once would be a huge blow for everyone involved with the club.