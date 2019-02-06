‘Massive error’ – Sky Sports pundit suggests Liverpool have made mistake in transfer market

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has questioned Liverpool’s decision to allow Nathaniel Clyne to join Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

As noted by BBC Sport, Clyne joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, having struggled with injuries and a lack of playing time at Anfield.

It has since been reported that there is no recall clause in the deal, as per the Metro, and Liverpool could live to regret that given the current injury concerns that they have.

With defensive duo Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently ruled out with injuries, it has left Jurgen Klopp with a real headache in defence, particularly on the right side of his back four.

James Milner will be expected to continue to deputise at right back until Alexander-Arnold returns, while Gomez is set to undergo surgery on his fractured leg, as confirmed by the club.

In turn, Sherwood believes that the Merseyside giants have made a “massive error” in letting Clyne go at a time when they need as much strength in depth as possible as they continue to fight for the Premier League title.

Coupled with their Champions League aspirations, Klopp will have to find a way to manage the situation in the coming months, but Sherwood believes that it could prove to be a costly decision to let Clyne go at a critical time in the campaign, albeit it was impossible for the Reds to foresee their current injury-related predicament.