Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot surprised fans with his choice of phone case, the youngster’s case was pictured when he was driving into training.

Dalot has made 10 appearances for the Red Devils this season, the versatile full-back joined United last summer from Porto for a fee reported to be £19m by BBC Sport.

Dalot was pictured driving into United’s Carrington training complex when this picture was taken, the Portuguese youth international has a personalised phone case that has a picture of himself celebrating in a United shirt on the back.

Check out Dalot’s phone case below:

Diogo Dalot has a phone case with himself on it?? pic.twitter.com/HAEKvXxTy9 — tweetingmanutd (@tweetingmanutd1) February 6, 2019

Dalot being pictured with his phone at the wheel could also cause a stir, it’s unclear whether or not Dalot is actually driving whilst this picture with his phone in his hand was taken.

The UK recently started to hand out much stricter punishments to those who were caught using their mobile phones whilst driving.

United are preparing to take on relegation candidates Fulham on Saturday afternoon, the Red Devils have been in inspired form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge and they will be hoping to push themselves closer to a spot in the top four with a win on Saturday.