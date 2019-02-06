SIX-MAN Manchester Utd transfer shortlist to RESOLVE key issue in squad

Man Utd will reportedly consider six names to finally address their defensive issue this summer, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane included.

The backline has long been touted as an area that the Red Devils want to strengthen, as they have the second worst defensive record of the top nine teams in the Premier League table.

SEE MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes vow to struggling Manchester United star

That has been addressed to an extent under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has overseen improvements at both ends of the pitch, but it seems as though United are still eager to bring in a new defender this summer.

As reported by The Sun, six names are on the agenda still, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Raphael Varane, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Alessio Romagnoli and Milan Skriniar all specifically mentioned in their report.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not any of the names on that list arrive in the summer, as it could be argued that they all remain fundamental figures at their current clubs, who will not want to allow them to leave.

Time will tell if United are able to address the issue finally, and question marks could perhaps be raised that these are still the same names that were linked when Jose Mourinho was still in charge.

Perhaps the permanent appointment of a new boss this summer, whether that’s Solskjaer or not, could yet have an impact on who is targeted to bolster the squad at Old Trafford ahead of next season.