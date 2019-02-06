Menu

‘Start looking for a better coach’ – These fans react to Barcelona’s performance in first half of El Clasico

Real Madrid have looked full of confidence in the first-half of tonight’s El Clasico. Madrid have been very impressive so far in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey Semi-final.

For the most part of the first-half, Real Madrid have shocked viewers and fans by managing to beat Barcelona at their own game, Santiago Solari’s side have built the play well from the back. Up until the latter stages of the first-half, Barcelona’s best chances had come from set pieces.

Los Blancos took the lead just five minutes in after Lucas Vasquez tapped into the back of the net following some excellent work from Karim Benzema. Check the goal out here.

Barcelona’s brightest spark from the opening 45 minutes will be a surprise to some, it was in fact Malcom who was at the centre of most of the side’s attacks.

messi barcelona valverde

Ernesto Valverde may have to bring Lionel Messi off the bench in the early stages of the second half to try and get Barcelona back into their usual rhythm.

Ernesto Valverde’s side managed to close out the half on top though, which will give them some much-needed momentum going into the second half.

It seems as though Barcelona are just missing too many important players this evening, at times, the side have looked lost in the final third without the likes of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Ernesto Valverde has received the majority of the criticism for his questionable team selection, the decision to leave Messi on the bench certainly hasn’t paid off.

Check out some reaction the Barcelona’s performance so far below:

