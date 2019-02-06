Real Madrid have looked full of confidence in the first-half of tonight’s El Clasico. Madrid have been very impressive so far in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey Semi-final.

For the most part of the first-half, Real Madrid have shocked viewers and fans by managing to beat Barcelona at their own game, Santiago Solari’s side have built the play well from the back. Up until the latter stages of the first-half, Barcelona’s best chances had come from set pieces.

Los Blancos took the lead just five minutes in after Lucas Vasquez tapped into the back of the net following some excellent work from Karim Benzema. Check the goal out here.

Barcelona’s brightest spark from the opening 45 minutes will be a surprise to some, it was in fact Malcom who was at the centre of most of the side’s attacks.

Ernesto Valverde’s side managed to close out the half on top though, which will give them some much-needed momentum going into the second half.

It seems as though Barcelona are just missing too many important players this evening, at times, the side have looked lost in the final third without the likes of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Ernesto Valverde has received the majority of the criticism for his questionable team selection, the decision to leave Messi on the bench certainly hasn’t paid off.

Check out some reaction the Barcelona’s performance so far below:

Start looking for a better coach — Rigby (@Rignacious) February 6, 2019

We are 2nd division defencive team without messi — Nirmal kumar (@Nirmal00420) February 6, 2019

This club has no future without messi — AGUZ (@AGUZ61069331) February 6, 2019

Suarez movement is way to less in this game, rakitic and coutinho underwhelming — LaMasia (@fcFrenkieDeJong) February 6, 2019

Please kindly sack this out coach.. Trust me he’s totally a confuse coach.. He doesn’t even know his first 11 — Kweku Sackey (@DJSAKIGH) February 6, 2019

Why did Valverde decide not start Messi? What goes on in his head? — KC (@Nativeman1313) February 6, 2019

I’m so sick of Valverde. He benched the 100% #Messi against our arch enemy on semi-final of copa. What the fuck are you doing ???? — lxsameer (@lxsameer) February 6, 2019

He can’t bass a fuckin ball , coutinho can’t dribble and if u want to see more watch busqets cant run or cut a fuckin ball , barcelona is just fc messi friends — 2.moro (@clue8888) February 6, 2019

Rakitic needs to go. He has been shocking so far. Always been a huge fan but now i see why fans want him out — kelvinosei (@darvorsuker1) February 6, 2019

Our playstyle did not improved in almost 2 years. We just give the ball to Messi. Valverde can be a great coach but doesn’t fit Barca. #ValverdeOut this summer. For Barcelona’s fans, and for Football. — 😀 (@g1234123412) February 6, 2019

Valverde destroyed barcelona..i dont know how the board wants to renew the contract again.. its a disaster — ??????? (@Rockstar_malone) February 6, 2019