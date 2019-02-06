Menu

Video: ‘I’d rather we play 10 men’ – These Real Madrid fans react to Gareth Bale’s glorious miss in El Clasico

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale missed a wonderful chance to seal a victory for Los Blancos in tonight’s El Clasico, fans couldn’t believe that the star missed.

In the 80th minute of the match, a fabulous chance fell to Gareth Bale. A dangerous long ball forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen off his line, the ball fell to Karim Benzema – who teed up Bale with an inch-perfect pass.

The Welshman’s first-touch knocked the ball forward and Bale had to recover by taking control of the ball with his weaker right-foot, Bale failed to strike the ball cleanly and his shot was blocked.

Bale really should have made it 2-1 at this point, this would have lifted a load off of Madrid’s shoulders heading into the second leg of the Copa Del Ret Semi-final.

Check out the chance below:

Bale hasn’t been having an amazing season with Madrid, as well as dealing with continuous injury problems – the Welshman has failed to fill the boots left by Cristiano Ronaldo. The star was tipped to become Real Madrid’s main main in Ronaldo’s absence.

The most disappointing thing is that Malcom scored from a very similar, more difficult situation earlier in the game:

Check out some reaction to the miss below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gareth Bale Santiago Solari