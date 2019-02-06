Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale missed a wonderful chance to seal a victory for Los Blancos in tonight’s El Clasico, fans couldn’t believe that the star missed.

In the 80th minute of the match, a fabulous chance fell to Gareth Bale. A dangerous long ball forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen off his line, the ball fell to Karim Benzema – who teed up Bale with an inch-perfect pass.

The Welshman’s first-touch knocked the ball forward and Bale had to recover by taking control of the ball with his weaker right-foot, Bale failed to strike the ball cleanly and his shot was blocked.

Bale really should have made it 2-1 at this point, this would have lifted a load off of Madrid’s shoulders heading into the second leg of the Copa Del Ret Semi-final.

Check out the chance below:

| CHANCE | Gareth Bale should have done far better with that one! He had the chance to give Real Madrid the lead against Barcelona ?#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/r4jCN323Zc — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) February 6, 2019

Bale hasn’t been having an amazing season with Madrid, as well as dealing with continuous injury problems – the Welshman has failed to fill the boots left by Cristiano Ronaldo. The star was tipped to become Real Madrid’s main main in Ronaldo’s absence.

The most disappointing thing is that Malcom scored from a very similar, more difficult situation earlier in the game:

Malcom on his weaker foot. Bale on his stronger foot.

Malcom with a tight angle and 3 defenders in the way. Bale with a perfect angle and only 1 defender in the way. One of them scores.

?? pic.twitter.com/ehoXIDML4n — Raz (@RasseTweets) February 6, 2019

Check out some reaction to the miss below:

When Gareth Bale is not on form he’s terrible — Rey (@ReyLaMadrid) February 6, 2019

Gareth Bale is officially a donkey. — Saqib (@SS7_Blanco) February 6, 2019

Forgive me for thinking Bale could do anything better than Vinicius — Rez (@Asensiazo) February 6, 2019

Still can't believe Bale bottled this ? pic.twitter.com/WJ5MIgWu1U — Mrinal (@MadridistaRants) February 6, 2019

Being Bale you don't need to take 2 touches before shooting at an open net. Could have finished the game over there. Malcolm finished the job what Gareth Bale should have done too but screwed up.#ElClasico #BarcaMadrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cGdcxxdjeN — The Gareth Bale Stan (@FawazRasheed32) February 6, 2019

Just like he did 5 years ago, Bale should have finished off the game in the last few minutes. Unbelievable how he didn’t score that. It’s what makes this draw feel like a defeat. #HalaMadrid — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamosismo) February 6, 2019

Bale is finished. Marcelo is finished

I hope it's clear now and we can MOVE THE FUCK OOOON. #ElClasico #HalaMadrid — FNF (@FassiNotFihri) February 6, 2019

Bale has no business in our starting XI. I'll rather we play 10men. A monumental waste of slot. — ?WOLF OF BADDAH ROCK ??? (@TheDelgadoWay) February 6, 2019