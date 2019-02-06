Manchester City fans had something to say about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following their win over Everton, Pep Guardiola’s side have taken the top spot.

The pressure is certainly mounting in the title race, both City and Liverpool haven’t been extremely impressive following the turn of the year but it is Liverpool who have managed to squander a considerable lead at the top.

Fortunately for the Reds, they are only behind Pep Guardiola’s side on goal difference and with their game in hand to be played against Bournemouth, there’s every chance that they will take back the Premier League top spot on Saturday.

Manchester City fans are certainly confident going in the title race, here’s what their fans were singing after tonight’s win:

Man City fans sing "Jurgen's cracking up" as they leave the ground. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) February 6, 2019

Here’s some videos of the City faithful singing the song after the match finished:

Guess who’s cracking up ? pic.twitter.com/BdR1nMa9TC — Anthony Dominic Duff (@anthonydduff) February 6, 2019

Liverpool fans will be hoping that their side doesn’t crumble in the second half of the season like many fans and pundits have suggested, if they do it’s likely that they’ll never hear the end of it.