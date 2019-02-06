Menu

Video: Manchester City fans take aim at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after taking Premier League top spot

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City fans had something to say about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following their win over Everton, Pep Guardiola’s side have taken the top spot.

The pressure is certainly mounting in the title race, both City and Liverpool haven’t been extremely impressive following the turn of the year but it is Liverpool who have managed to squander a considerable lead at the top.

Fortunately for the Reds, they are only behind Pep Guardiola’s side on goal difference and with their game in hand to be played against Bournemouth, there’s every chance that they will take back the Premier League top spot on Saturday.

Manchester City fans are certainly confident going in the title race, here’s what their fans were singing after tonight’s win:

Here’s some videos of the City faithful singing the song after the match finished:

Liverpool fans will be hoping that their side doesn’t crumble in the second half of the season like many fans and pundits have suggested, if they do it’s likely that they’ll never hear the end of it.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola