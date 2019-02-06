Menu

Video: ‘Where was he’ – These fans blast Marcelo for positioning before Malcom scored vs Real Madrid

FC Barcelona
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo was blasted for his lack of commitment and poor positioning in the buildup to Malcom’s equaliser in El Clasico this evening.

Malcom equalised for the hosts in the 57th minute of the tie after a hectic scramble in the box, the Brazilian was completely free and unmarked when the ball rebounded out to him – if Marcelo was paying more attention, the goal could have been easily avoided.

Malcom troubled his compatriot for the majority of the game, Santiago Solari’s to bring back the veteran in the place of impressive youngster Sergio Reguilon, really didn’t work out.

With Marcelo being such a massive liability in defence for Madrid, this could spell the end of his time with Los Blancos.

Check out some videos highlighting the star’s poor defending below:

It’s no a secret that Marcelo isn’t a player that is prided on his defensive ability, but given that this is one of Madrid’s biggest games of the season – the veteran didn’t even look like he was trying to get back in a position to help his team.

Check out some reaction below:

