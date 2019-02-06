Real Madrid left-back Marcelo was blasted for his lack of commitment and poor positioning in the buildup to Malcom’s equaliser in El Clasico this evening.

Malcom equalised for the hosts in the 57th minute of the tie after a hectic scramble in the box, the Brazilian was completely free and unmarked when the ball rebounded out to him – if Marcelo was paying more attention, the goal could have been easily avoided.

Malcom troubled his compatriot for the majority of the game, Santiago Solari’s to bring back the veteran in the place of impressive youngster Sergio Reguilon, really didn’t work out.

With Marcelo being such a massive liability in defence for Madrid, this could spell the end of his time with Los Blancos.

Check out some videos highlighting the star’s poor defending below:

Increíble Marcelo bajando a defender….. pic.twitter.com/FyaR9HO2Od — PATHOR (@lPato_7) February 6, 2019

It’s no a secret that Marcelo isn’t a player that is prided on his defensive ability, but given that this is one of Madrid’s biggest games of the season – the veteran didn’t even look like he was trying to get back in a position to help his team.

Gol do Malcom ???? pic.twitter.com/sXMX3eOBro — GUTBERG MOURA (@GutbergMoura) February 6, 2019

Check out some reaction below:

So disappointing from marcelo https://t.co/Wop4qoK0xe — jessica coelho (@jessicacoelho7) February 6, 2019

I hate to say it but where was marcelo when malcolm scored? Madrid biggest weakness is on the left side of defense ffs? — jessica coelho (@jessicacoelho7) February 6, 2019

Barca's left side was completely shut down thanks to Vazquez. The right was the exact opposite thanks to Marcelo — StevenYeun (@Tan_meleon) February 6, 2019

Dear Marcelo you're a defender not a fucking winger stay in your fucking position and fucking defend — IBRAHIM ???? ? ????? (@Ibrahim_dyi) February 6, 2019

marcelo couldn't handle malcom. imagine what dembele would have done to him — mithrandir (@ChicoMaravila) February 6, 2019

Bale is finished. Marcelo is finished

I hope it's clear now and we can MOVE THE FUCK OOOON. #ElClasico #HalaMadrid — FNF (@FassiNotFihri) February 6, 2019

Marcelo im so disappointed with this performance he was looking world class under lopetegui wtf happened to him under solari man 2 months he became worse than ever ? in this rate regui should be undisputed starter at left back with his form — Akhil Raj (@Akhilrmcf) February 6, 2019

Vázquez, Navas and Kroos were the only decent players of our team today, I'm proud of them ? Vini still needs to improve a lot and Marcelo, well shame on him. Disaster… — Krisztina ? | QOAAD Spoilers (@xtinap1) February 6, 2019

Marcelo lmfao he was AGAIN out of his position He is actually becoming lazy ffs he does not even care to track back these days or maybe his legs have gone out but either way Reguilón SHOULD have played instead of him — Aarul (@Aaruls12) February 6, 2019

Marcelo making Malcolm look like prime Ronaldinho — M® (@SirAlexSZN) February 6, 2019

Marcelo has failed to stop Malcom every single time, he’s needing help from Vinicius too. Reguilon would’ve been the better option. — Ardit (@Iscoholic) February 6, 2019