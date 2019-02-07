AC Milan are reportedly closing in on Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, but Everton Soares has been touted as a possible alternative.

The Italian giants have an issue to address in the wide positions, as Gennaro Gattuso is currently short of quality depth.

SEE MORE: AC Milan and Juventus eye 19-year-old starlet with €120m release clause

While there is a heavy reliance on Suso on the right flank, Hakan Calhanoglu continues to be used in a more unnatural role for him on the left, while summer signing Samu Castillejo has struggled to make a real impression.

As they continue to chase a Champions League qualification spot this season, they’ll hope they have enough to reach their objective. However, it’s claimed that they are looking to address the issue in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Nice winger Saint-Maximin has said yes to a move to the San Siro. However, it’s noted that no agreement has been reached on personal terms as of yet, while the two clubs will need to agree on a transfer fee too.

In turn, there seems to be obstacles still standing in the way of a move for the 21-year-old, who has bagged six goals and three assists in 23 appearances so far this season. Nevertheless, the fact that he is said to be keen on a move to Italy could prove to be a decisive factor in pushing a deal through this summer.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato note Tuttosport have reported that Gremio forward Everton Soares could be an alternative target to bolster their attack.

The 22-year-old scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 40 outings last season, and following the signing of Lucas Paqueta in January, sporting director Leonardo could be looking in the Brazilian league again to strengthen the Milan squad.

With priorities lying elsewhere and a few more months to go until the summer transfer window opens for business, it remains to be seen who Milan settle on.