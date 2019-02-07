Arsene Wenger has FOUR job offers with decision expected within a MONTH

Arsene Wenger has been out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, but the veteran tactician is being tipped for an imminent return.

The Frenchman spent 22 years with the Gunners after taking charge back in 1996, enjoying some memorable and successful times before things eventually soured in the latter stages of his tenure.

However, despite his lack of success in more recent years, he remains a man in demand as The Times report that he has four job offers, albeit at different levels of the hierarchy at certain clubs.

A return to England with a club other than Arsenal has been ruled out, but it’s noted that one of the offers on the table is believed to be a director of football role at Paris Saint-Germain.

The other three involve a head coach job of a national team and two top clubs from Europe, although no further details are provided over the identity of the clubs in question while it’s added that a decision could be made within the next month.

Time will tell which appeals to Wenger most, but ultimately it is suggested that he’s ready for a return to football, albeit he will undoubtedly consider his options carefully and make the right decision at this stage of his career as he prepares to turn 70 later this year.