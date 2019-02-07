According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), a body has been recovered from the wreckage of the plane that was carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson.
According to a report from Sky News, it is not yet known whether the remains that have been recovered are those of Sala or pilot, Ibbotson.
The plane that Sala and Ibbotson were aboard, disappeared over the English Channel over two weeks ago and the wreckage was only found after a crowdfunding appeal launched by the player’s family.
According to the statement from the AAIB, Remotely operated vehicles were used to bring the body out of the water “in as dignified a way as possible”, BBC News understands that both men’s families were updated throughout the recovery.