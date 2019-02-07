Chelsea eye £140m-rated STAR as potential Eden Hazard REPLACEMENT

Chelsea could reportedly set their sights on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, if they end up losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer.

Speculation regarding their Belgian talisman refuses to go away, as he continues to be linked with a long touted move to the Bernabeu.

In the event that he does eventually leave Stamford Bridge, the Daily Mail have suggested that Insigne could be eyed as a replacement, albeit it’s added that he has a whopping £140m valuation from Napoli.

As noted by the Mirror, the Italian international has also recently been linked with a move to Liverpool too, and so it remains to be seen if a switch to the Premier League interests him at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has continued to play a fundamental role for the Italian giants, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 27 appearances so far this season.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he’s playing for his hometown club, it could be difficult for Chelsea to convince not only the club to sell, but also to persuade the player himself to move to England.

Time will tell firstly if Hazard leaves, in which case perhaps the talk of a move for Insigne will heat up. Meanwhile, as noted by BBC Sport, Chelsea have already splashed out on an attacking signing, with Christian Pulisic set to join for £58m this summer.