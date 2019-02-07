Chelsea face DOUBLE exit THREAT, Euro giants eye £100m-rated ace and 51-goal star

Chelsea could reportedly come under pressure to hold on to Eden Hazard and Willian as they’ve been linked with Real Madrid and PSG respectively.

The Blues are set to welcome Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a £58m deal, as per BBC Sport, and coupled with the January arrival of Gonzalo Higuain, Maurizio Sarri is bringing in attacking reinforcements.

SEE MORE: Chelsea consider transfer swoop for third most expensive player of all time to replace Eden Hazard

However, it remains to be seen whether or not they are added as replacements for outgoing stars, or to bolster the squad and improve the quality level to help Chelsea continue to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

According to The Sun, Willian will be a target for Paris Saint-Germain again this summer, with the Brazilian playing a key role for Chelsea since his arrival from Anzhi in 2013.

He’s gone on to score 51 goals in 273 appearances for the club, and as he continues to play an important part in Sarri’s plans this season, should he leave, it would be a blow for the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Sun add that Hazard remains a target for Real Madrid, but with a touted £100m valuation, time will tell if the Spanish giants are able to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

It is a concern for Chelsea at this stage though, as although they’ve added attacking options, losing both Hazard and Willian this summer would surely force them to dip back into the market to give Sarri the quality and depth needed to go on and compete for major honours.