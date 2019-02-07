Chelsea star house-hunting in major European capital ahead of summer transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly preparing for life at Real Madrid by house-hunting in the Spanish capital ahead of his summer transfer.

It looks increasingly likely that the Belgium international will be leaving the Blues at the end of this season, according to various reports that came out earlier this week.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to state Madrid are now confident of signing Hazard for around £100million, with the 28-year-old heading towards what will be the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

And now Don Balon claim Hazard is preparing for his move by house-hunting in Madrid, detailing how he’s become fed up with life at Chelsea.

This is a huge blow for CFC, who will surely now need to splash out big money on replacing Hazard, who has been one of their most important players for a long time now.

At Madrid, the former Lille attacker seems ideal to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a big miss since leaving for Juventus last summer, with players like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio not stepping up in his absence.