For sale: £138m-rated Man United and Chelsea target available for transfer this summer

Barcelona have reportedly decided they are ready to put Philippe Coutinho up for sale in the summer – which is encouraging news for Manchester United and Chelsea if recent transfer gossip is anything to by.

The Daily Express have been among the many sources to link Coutinho with both Man Utd and Chelsea after his struggles at Barcelona since his move from Liverpool last year.

The Brazil international shone in his time in the Premier League, so it’s little surprise to see top English clubs might be keen to have him back.

And the latest from Don Balon is that Coutinho’s Barca future has more or less been decided, with his recent performances far from good enough.

The 26-year-old could serve an important role at Chelsea or United, with the Independent yesterday reporting the Blues wanted him as a replacement for Eden Hazard.

At Old Trafford, Coutinho could be just the upgrade United need on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, who surely won’t get many more opportunities after contributing so little since joining the club from Arsenal last January.

Still, Coutinho is unlikely to come cheap, with Don Balon previously claiming he was being offered around to top clubs for around £138million.

Even if the former Liverpool man has no future at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are unlikely to let him go for anything other than a huge fee, given how much they paid for him.