Mino Raiola to help Man United sign award-winning Liverpool transfer target for JUST €80m

Manchester United could be set to get some big help from super-agent Mino Raiola with regards to the potential Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Ajax.

The Netherlands international is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world at the moment, recently winning the Golden Boy award.

The 19-year-old could be absolutely ideal to solve Man Utd’s defensive problems, with Don Balon recently linking the player with both the Red Devils and their rivals Liverpool.

And now there’s been a fresh development as another Don Balon report states De Ligt’s agent Raiola, who has connections at United, is insisting Ajax lower their demands for the player.

Raiola’s involvement could seemingly help MUFC get De Ligt for just €80million, despite Ajax wanting more like €90m, and some reports stating even higher than €100m.

United fans will hope this Raiola connection and intervention can be good news for them in the pursuit of this elite central defender this summer.

The Premier League giants have also been linked with the likes of Raphael Varane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar as options to come in as upgrades on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.