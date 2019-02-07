Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a double injury boost as there are positive updates on Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

The Red Devils have been resurgent since the Norwegian tactician took charge after Jose Mourinho’s departure in December, putting together a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

With the FA Cup still a target coupled with the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League and the return of the Champions League next week, Solskjaer will need all the quality and depth available to ensure that his side can continue to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, he could be set for a double defensive boost on the injury front, as the club have reported that Chris Smalling could be available to face Fulham this weekend, while Marcos Rojo is back training and has made progress in his recovery from injury.

Whether or not either star will be able to get back into the starting line-up is another debate, as United have certainly improved defensively under Solskjaer, conceding seven goals in his nine games at the helm.

That has centred around a settled partnership of Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones for the most part, although Eric Bailly has been in contention too.

Nevertheless, they do still have the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the Premier League standings, and so whether it’s added competition to push the likes of Lindelof and Jones to keep their place in the side or for rotation, getting Smalling and Rojo back at his disposal will surely be considered a major positive for Solskjaer at the business end of the campaign.