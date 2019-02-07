Liverpool and Manchester United on alert for transfer as star’s asking price cut from £140m to £105m

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly joining Real Madrid in the pursuit of the transfer of Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

This is because the Argentine’s asking price has just been cut from around £140million to just £105m, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

It’s not been the best season for Dybala at Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo now the star man up front for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, while the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa remain key figures in attack.

Still, Dybala has shown himself to be a world class talent in the past and it’s little surprise Don Balon still talk him up as a target for big clubs like Liverpool and Man Utd.

The 25-year-old, though expensive, could do a fine job at Old Trafford right now due to the struggles of Alexis Sanchez since he joined the club from Arsenal last January.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would perhaps see Dybala as an upgrade on Roberto Firmino up front after his slight dip this season, while even Mohamed Salah’s high standards have taken a bit of a tumble.

It would be great to see a talent like Dybala in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he’d be good value at £105m, even if that is a big reduction in his previous asking price, as reported by Don Balon.