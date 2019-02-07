Great news for Liverpool: Influential figure to skip international call-up next month

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Egypt FA vice-president Ahmed Shobier has suggested Mohamed Salah won’t be called up next month.

The Merseyside giants are under increasing pressure in the Premier League title race, as they’ve been held to back-to-back draws in their last two outings.

That in turn has allowed rivals Manchester City to cut the gap, as Pep Guardiola’s men went top on Wednesday night on goal difference, albeit they’ve played an additional game.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see his side snap out of their slump, one that has seen them win just two of their last six games in all competitions, but this could be a huge boost for him next month as Egypt don’t intend on calling up Salah for international duty.

“Mohamed Salah will not play the Niger game in the AFCON qualifiers or the Nigeria friendly,” the EFA vice president said, as quoted by King Fut. “Ahmed Hegazi will probably also be left out of the squad.”

Egypt face Niger on March 22, before their clash with Nigeria on March 26.

Given Liverpool host Tottenham on March 31, they’ll be delighted that Salah won’t have to travel, as it not only takes away the risk element of picking up an injury, but he’ll now potentially have that international break to regroup and prepare for the title run-in.

The 26-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances so far this season. If Liverpool are to stay ahead of City in the scrap for the Premier League title, they’ll need their talismanic Egyptian forward in great health and fine form. Skipping the Egypt call-up could certainly help with the former.