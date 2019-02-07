Chelsea make check on potential Eden Hazard replacement with £105m release clause

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to send scouts to watch Joao Felix in action for Benfica amid transfer rumours hotting up over Eden Hazard leaving for Real Madrid.

The Daily Mirror are among the sources stating the Blues forward looks increasingly set for a £100million move to Real Madrid in the summer, with the Spanish giants said to be confident of signing him after a lengthy transfer saga and several public hints from the player himself.

While the Belgian will be hard for Chelsea to replace, it seems they are keeping tabs on the exciting Portuguese youngster Felix, who plays a similar role.

Hazard himself joined CFC when he was in the early stages of his career, so swooping for Felix despite his relative inexperience could still prove a smart move.

Chelsea’s interest is reported by the print edition of Portuguese paper O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, and it’s not the first time the 19-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, the Mirror have reported on Felix attracting interest in the past, and claimed he has a £105million release clause in his Benfica contract.

It is perhaps unlikely Chelsea or other suitors would pay quite that much for Felix at this stage, but it gives some idea of his club’s strong negotiating position and big fee needed to win the race for his signature.