Video: Joaquin scores incredible goal straight from a corner for Real Betis vs Valencia

Joaquin has just scored a memorable goal direct from a corner in Real Betis’ clash against Valencia this evening.

Watch this remarkable goal video below as the Spanish midfielder’s effort somehow finds its way over the line despite the best efforts of the Valencia goalkeeper.

It took a moment or two for the goal to be given as everything happened so fast it wasn’t immediately obvious if the ball had in fact crossed the line.

In the end it was given, however, with Joaquin certainly scoring what must be the goal of the evening…