Jose Mourinho will reportedly meet with Inter director Beppe Marotta on Thursday amid speculation of a return to the Italian giants.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December, with the Red Devils quickly moving on with an impressive run of form under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While they seem to have put the disappointment of the first half of the campaign behind them, Mourinho is reportedly looking to do the same. TeleLombardia journalist Davide Russo de Cerame notes in his tweet below that he will meet with Marotta today to discuss the possibility of returning to the club in the summer.

?? Josè #Mourinho è a Milano, domani incontrerà Marotta a pranzo: possibile ritorno del portoghese sulla panchina dell’#Inter a partire dalla prossima stagione ? — Davide RussodeCerame (@DRussodeCerame) February 6, 2019

It comes amid growing pressure on current boss Luciano Spalletti, as Inter have taken just one point from their last three Serie A games against Sassuolo, Torino and Bologna, which in turn has left them at risk of being dragged into the battle for a top-four finish this season.

Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, that could be disastrous for the Italian tactician, and so with rumours of a meeting between Mourinho and Marotta in the background, he’ll surely be feeling the strain in the coming weeks to get his side back on track and improve his job security.

Mourinho of course enjoyed a memorable spell in charge of the Nerazzurri between 2008 and 2010, which culminated in winning an historic treble in his final season in charge.

In turn, the club and its supporters will undoubtedly have fond memories of him, but whether or not he gets another stint at the helm remains to be seen as it will surely require one of the respective parties to confirm what their lunch meeting and talks were regarding.