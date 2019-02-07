Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is currently contending with an injury headache in defence, and it’s claimed that he will prioritise addressing that area of his squad this summer.

The German tactician is facing a real concern defensively currently, with Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren all sidelined by injury.

Coupled with the decision to loan Nathaniel Clyne out to Bournemouth for the rest of the season, that has forced the Merseyside giants to use James Milner at right-back in order to fill the gaps until their defensive stars return.

With that in mind, The Sun report that Klopp wants to bolster his defensive options in the summer, to prevent such a situation arising again. Unfortunately for the Reds though, it may come too late with the pressure being piled on in this season’s Premier League title race.

Man City’s win over Everton on Wednesday night moved them back up to top spot on goal difference, albeit they’ve played an additional game.

However, it’s Liverpool’s recent form which is the bigger concern for the Reds faithful, as they’ve won just two of their last six games across all competitions.

Further, after suffering defeat to City last month, they’ve been held to consecutive draws by Leicester City and West Ham United in the league, and that in turn has allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to wipe out their lead.

In the short-term, Klopp will be hoping that he can get his injured stars back as soon as possible. However, if the report above is accurate, then it’s a sensible plan to prioritise bolstering his defence in the summer to ensure that he has enough quality and depth across the entire squad moving forward.